China CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war: official

FILE PHOTO - The sun rises through thick haze in front of birds nesting on electricity poles on the outskirts of Beijing July 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s greenhouse gas emission targets are at risk as a result of the trade war with the United States, which has put the country’s coal-reliant economy under pressure, a senior climate official said on Friday.

Li Gao, head of the climate change office at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, was briefing reporters ahead of a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

The world’s biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases has pledged to bring its emissions to a peak by around 2030 as part of the global effort to curb rising temperatures.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates

