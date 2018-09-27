China CNOOC may divest Gulf of Mexico assets it does not plan for investment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) is considering selling parts of the stakes in oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico it has no plan to invest in exploration, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The state oil firm, however, has no plan to divest stakes in producing oil assets in the GOM, including a 25 percent interest in Hess Corp’s (HES.N) Stampede development and a 21 percent interest in Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) Appomattox development, said the spokeswoman.
