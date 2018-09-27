FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

China CNOOC may divest Gulf of Mexico assets it does not plan for investment

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) is considering selling parts of the stakes in oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico it has no plan to invest in exploration, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. Picture taken April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The state oil firm, however, has no plan to divest stakes in producing oil assets in the GOM, including a 25 percent interest in Hess Corp’s (HES.N) Stampede development and a 21 percent interest in Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) Appomattox development, said the spokeswoman.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
