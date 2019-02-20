CNOOC keeps crude runs rate stable at Huizhou refinery after blast

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CNOOC Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A blast at CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery on Monday afternoon that killed one worker has not affected crude oil runs at the company’s biggest refinery, a manager from the refinery told Reuters on Wednesday.

The manager declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The blast, which also injured another worker, came during a trail start of one of the refinery’s secondary units on Feb. 18, a document from Guangdong Administration of Work Safety showed on Tuesday.

The blast was caused by fuel gas exceeding safe limits at a steam furnace at the refinery’s partial oxidisation coal-to-hydrogen plant, according to the document published on the official wechat account of China’s Chemical Safety Association.

The work safety administration has ordered CNOOC to shut down the coal-to-hydrogen unit, which is part of its phase two expansion, according to the document.

CNOOC has already started a full maintenance program at the 240,000 barrel-per-day refinery, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

A CNOOC press officer did not immediately respond to Reuters inquiry for comment. The Guangdong Administration of Work Safety cannot be reached for comment.