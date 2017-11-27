CNPC completes fourth Shaanxi-Beijing gas pipepline: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has completed the fourth Shaanxi-Beijing gas pipeline, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing officials from the state planner.

The 1,098-kilometre long pipeline will boost gas supplies to Beijing by around 70 million cubic meters per day, Xinhua reported, catering to surging demand in northern China from the government’s gasification drive.

The annual capacity of the fourth project is 25 billion cubic meters, while the existing three pipelines have a total capacity of 35 billion cubic meters.