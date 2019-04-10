China's CNPC to mothball refinery for environmental, safety reasons

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largest state oil and gas group CNPC said on Wednesday it will close permanently a small refinery in China’s remote northwest after the plant failed to meet environmental and safety standards.

Taxinan refinery, in remote northwestern region of Xinjiang, will be mothballed from June 30, one of the first and few refining facilities the state oil giant is shutting down amid China’s tightening environmental scrutiny and fuel upgrading.

“Despite multiple retooling works, the plant carries hidden dangers and also fails to keep pace with the nation’s fuel upgrading program,” CMPC said on its website on Wednesday.

The refinery, affiliated to CNPC’s oilfield in the Tarim basin, has annual crude processing capacity of 500,000 tonnes, or 10,000 barrels per day.