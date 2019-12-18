China's Guizhou orders smaller coal mines to halt output after accident: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Authorities in southwestern China’s Guizhou province on Wednesday ordered coal mines with a capacity of less than 300,000 tonnes per year to halt production immediately after an accident that killed 16 people, state media Xinhua said.

Eight teams of safety inspectors have been dispatched across the province, Xinhua reported, following an accident at a 150,000 tonne per year mine in Anlong county early on Tuesday.