FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China's state planner urges release of coal capacity for summer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 28, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 2 months ago

China's state planner urges release of coal capacity for summer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker shovels coal at a freight yard in Hefei, Anhui province, January 13, 2013.Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top planning body has urged coal mines to speed up the release of high-grade coal capacity to help ensure electricity supply during peak hours and to key regions in summer, the state-backed Security Daily reported on Wednesday.

The document issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also called for "the expansion of direct electricity transactions and the optimization of electricity supply."

Earlier this month, the NDRC said China would allow some coal mines to increase capacity as part of efforts to boost supply for summer.

China's most-active coal futures rose to a record high last week of 585 yuan ($86.11) per tonne, fueled by concerns of supply shortages during the summer months from June to August.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.