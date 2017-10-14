FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Shanxi plans nine more coal mine closures this year
October 14, 2017 / 9:05 AM / in 7 days

China's Shanxi plans nine more coal mine closures this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Authorities in Shanxi, one of China’s biggest coal-producing regions, said on Saturday they plan to close nine more coal mines by the end of this year, according to a post on a government website.

The planned closures come after authorities in the region vowed to suspend or slow the construction of 12 million tonnes of coal production capacity from 2016 to 2020 to battle oversupply.

The closures will mean the suspension of production in mines which produced a total of 5.25 million tones of coal a year, said Shanxi authorities.

In May, the province said it would shut 18 collieries and cut 17 million tonnes of coal capacity this year.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
