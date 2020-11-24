China approves four coal mines in Xinjiang region

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Energy Administration had approved four coal mine projects in western Xinjiang region to ensure stable energy supply, it said in online statements.
The four coal mines involved total investments at 4.06 billion yuan ($616.97 million) and annual capacity at 6 million tonnes, according to the administration.
($1 = 6.5806 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Min Zhang and Beijing Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens
