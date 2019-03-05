China has not changed coal import policy this year: customs official

FILE PHOTO: Cranes unload coal from a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has made no changes to its coal import policies nor its inspections of foreign coal cargoes this year, said a senior customs official on Tuesday.

The comments by Li Guo, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs, on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament meeting came after Reuters reported that Chinese customs authorities had stepped up environment and safety checks on foreign cargoes.

Several sources have said that clearing times for Australian coal cargoes are being delayed.