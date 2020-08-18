Chief accountant of China's agri giant COFCO is under investigation: graft watchdog

BEIJING (Reuters) - The chief accountant of Chinese state grain trader COFCO is under investigation, the country’s graft watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Luo Jiamang, who joined the giant agriculture conglomerate in 2018, was under investigation over suspicion of what it called grave discipline and law violations, according to the statement from China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the country’s top anti-corruption body, issued on its website.