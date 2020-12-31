China to release more meat from state reserves as holidays near

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a pig slaughtering and pork processing plant in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - China will release more meat from state reserves to boost supply, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular news briefing on Thursday, readying for a jump in consumption over the approaching Lunar New Year holiday.

The world’s biggest pork consumer has been selling tens of thousands of tonnes of the frozen meat from its reserves this month, to rein in rising prices ahead of the mid-February holiday in 2021.