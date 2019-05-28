China plans more foreign access to futures markets: securities regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is looking to give foreign investors more access to its futures market and will accelerate the launch of TSR 20 rubber, rice and fertilizer futures, a China Securities Regulator Commission (CSRC) official told an industry forum on Tuesday.

“China will encourage state owned enterprises, private companies and institutional investors to invest in futures products,” Lu Dongsheng, Director General of CSRC’s Futures Department said at the Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.

Shanghai Futures Exchange Chairman Jiang Yan said the TSR 20 standard rubber contract would be the second Shanghai commodities futures to be opened to international investors after crude oil.

(This story corrects attribution in para 3 to ShFE chairman, not CEO)