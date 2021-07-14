China's Shanghai exchange waives fee for standard warrants used as margins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange said that fees charged for using standard warrants as margins will be temporarily waived from July 30 onwards.

The fee waiver applies to all its commodities products and includes those listed on its Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE).

The exchange said in a statement on Wednesday that the move was to “reduce the transaction costs for enterprises” and “increase financial support for the real economy”.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Shanghai exchange and the INE have introduced a number of measures to help enterprises resume production as soon as possible, which maintained the stable operation of the market and enhanced the function of the futures market in serving the real economy,” it said.

The Shanghai exchange is known for its base metals contracts such as copper, aluminium and zinc, while INE’s contracts such as crude oil, rubber and bonded copper are accessible to foreign participants to trade.