China's ShFE aims to open non-ferrous futures to foreign investors within two years

A company logo of Shanghai Futures Exchange is displayed at a booth during LME Week Asia in Hong Kong, China June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is exploring ways to open up its non-ferrous metals futures contracts to foreign investors and has a rough timeline to give access within two years, its chairman said on Tuesday.

ShFE will use the TSR 20 technically specified standard rubber contract to attract more foreign investors, chairman Jiang Yan told the Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum. The exchange is preparing to launch alumina futures and gold options contracts this year.

The exchange plans to collaborate with foreign futures exchanges, he added.

(This story corrects to show ShFE is preparing to launch gold options, not gold futures, this year)