China steel body urges reasonable production as demand wanes

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) in a statement on Tuesday urged mills to arrange production reasonably amid weakening market demand.

Current steel prices are at high levels and would not support further increases in output due to slowing construction activity during the rainy season and soft seasonal demand for home appliances, it said.

“Affected by easing demand, (steel prices) could have some pull backs,” it said.

It also warned that iron ore prices, which have had a bigger jump than steel, could weigh on steel producers.

China’s steel rebar and hot rolled coils are up 13% and 17% this year while iron ore futures have jumped 31%.