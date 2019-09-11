China cabinet to ensure meat, gas supply this winter: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet will ensure the country has enough meat and natural gas supply this winter and next spring, state media reported on Wednesday following a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The Chinese government will also implement measures to ensure supply of pork and stabilise pork prices, which have spiked as African swine fever spreads through China’s hog herd, state-run CCTV reported after the meeting.