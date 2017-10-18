ASPIRATIONS: Young Chinese seize the day, seize the hour

(Reuters) - The world is this generation’s oyster.

China’s “Class of 2012” is mostly ambitious and pragmatic. What do they want out of life?

For some, it's a husband. For others, an apartment in a city. Still others are happy with a stable job, or travel and new experiences.

Wang Siyue, a product specialist at an internet education company:

“To be honest, how can I imagine what will happen in the next five years? You can make some plans but the world is unpredictable ... There’s a very good saying: the luck of man is in balance. It’s balanced. If you have good luck in the beginning, you’ll have less luck later on. I believe in fate.”

Hu Ruixin, a computer technician, talked about his dreams when he was in university:

“I had a 15-year-plan for myself. For the first five years, I’d open an advertising studio. In the next five years, I’d let the studio develop into a company. With five more years, I’d grow the company. But when I finally graduated from university and went into the world, I found this was hard to realize. There are too many restrictions and it’s difficult, so I gave up.”

“The most important thing in life is responsibility. I’ve got a child now and since becoming a parent feel that responsibility is really important.”

Zhang Weixuan, an assistant secretary at a software company, who recently managed to get Beijing residency - a coveted “hukou”:

“My China Dream is simple. I hope to establish myself in a big city. Last year I got my Beijing ‘hukou’, I successfully got it, and now I want to get married here and start my own family.”

“In my work field I hope to do well and in two years’ time, or even now, buy a small apartment. Then I can establish myself. I think that’d be pretty good.”

Qi Jing, a township leader for the Communist Party Youth League, who grew up in Wuhan:

“I think now my dilemma is when you reach a certain age you have less and less opportunities. Especially as a woman, your choices at work, your choices between work and family, you have to face them. Then you’ll give up a lot of things. Maybe there’s something you wanted to do when you were young and thought ‘why not give it a shot?’ But what I feel now is I should slowly give them up, and focus on stability.”