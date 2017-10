BEIJING (Reuters) - China, the world’s second-largest economy, must cooperate with other nations to tackle climate change and ensure the survival of mankind, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a key Communist Party congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.