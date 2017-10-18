China to establish leading group for law-based governance

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will set up a central leading group for advancing law-based governance, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening of a Communist Party Congress.

Rental bikes are parked underneath a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, September 26, 2017. The slogan reads: "The government and the people should support the military and give preferential treatment to the families of servicemen and martyrs, and the military supports the government and cherishes the people. It has long been a good tradition and a unique political advantage for the Party, army and people. It is of extreme importance to consolidate the solidarity between the military and the government and between the military and the people." REUTERS/Aly Song

The move is aimed at helping build rule of law in China, he said.