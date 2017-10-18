FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to establish leading group for law-based governance
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 3:27 AM / 4 days ago

China to establish leading group for law-based governance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will set up a central leading group for advancing law-based governance, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening of a Communist Party Congress.

Rental bikes are parked underneath a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, September 26, 2017. The slogan reads: "The government and the people should support the military and give preferential treatment to the families of servicemen and martyrs, and the military supports the government and cherishes the people. It has long been a good tradition and a unique political advantage for the Party, army and people. It is of extreme importance to consolidate the solidarity between the military and the government and between the military and the people." REUTERS/Aly Song

The move is aimed at helping build rule of law in China, he said.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.