BEIJING (Reuters) - China will let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation in the economy, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening of a key Communist Party congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Beijing has called for a greater role for market forces in the economy in order to improve efficiency and develop a more sustainable growth model.