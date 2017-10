BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s anti-corruption fight is “always on the road”, Communist Party spokesman Tuo Zhen said on Tuesday ahead of a key party congress that will see President Xi Jinping further tighten his grip on power.

Communist Party spokesman Tuo Zhen speaks at a briefing, one day ahead of the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuo made the comment at a briefing before the twice-a-decade meeting opens on Wednesday.