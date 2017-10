BEIJING (Reuters) - China has set a clear direction on reform and opening up to the world and will not deviate from that course, Communist Party spokesman Tuo Zhen said on Tuesday.

A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China begins, in Beijing, China, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuo made the remarks at a briefing a day ahead of the opening of the key, twice-a-decade party congress that will see President Xi Jinping map out his ambitions for the country and further tighten his grip on power.