BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up efforts to tackle subversion, terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening of a key Communist Party Congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xi said that maintaining national security is in the interests of all people.