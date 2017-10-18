FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xi says China will oppose any behaviors that try to separate the country
October 18, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 4 days ago

Xi says China will oppose any behaviors that try to separate the country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will safeguard its sovereignty and security and oppose any behaviors that try to separate the country, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening of a key Communist Party congress.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and says that separatists are seeking to split the western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang from the rest of the country.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina

