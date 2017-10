BEIJING (Reuters) - Any attempt to separate Taiwan from China will be thwarted and the principle of peaceful reunification must be upheld, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the start of a Communist Party Congress.

China's President Xi Jinping and former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao take their seats during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China regards self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as a wayward territory, to be brought under Beijing’s rule by force if necessary.