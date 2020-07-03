China copper smelters cut third-quarter treatment charge floor: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top copper smelters on Friday cut their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the third quarter by 3.6% from a year ago, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, amid concerns over tight supplies.

The China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) set the treatment charge floor at $53 per tonne and the refining charge floor at 5.3 cents per pound during a video conference, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

That compared to $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per pound for the third quarter of 2019. The smelters did not agree on a floor for the second quarter of this year.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to turn copper concentrate into refined metal, and the rates play a significant role in determining the profitability of both sides.

The 12 state-backed CSPT members in China, the world’s top copper consumer, are supposed to adhere to the floor charges in spot processing deals.

The latest quarterly floor is the lowest in Reuters records going back to the start of 2016. Spot treatment charges in China, as assessed by Asian Metal are currently at $54.50 a tonne, the lowest since September 2012.

TC/RCs rise when concentrate supply is more abundant and fall when it tightens as smelters have less bargaining power.

Friday’s meeting was held amid fears of disruption to supply from top copper miner Chile due to coronavirus containment measures.

It also came a day after it emerged two CSPT members, Jiangxi Copper Co and Tongling Nonferrous, had signed early supply deals with Chile’s Antofagasta for the first half of 2021.

One source said on Thursday the treatment charges under those deals were $60.8, although the tonnage specified in the contracts was unclear.

The annual TC benchmark for 2020, referenced in long-term contracts, is $62 a tonne.