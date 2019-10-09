Chile's Codelco agrees 2020 copper premium of $88 per tonne with some Chinese customers: sources

FILE PHOTO: The cathode manufacturing process is pictured inside a plant at the copper smelter of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, Chile. January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

BEIJING/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco, the world’s biggest copper miner, has agreed a copper cathode premium of $88 a tonne with some Chinese customers for 2020, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The premium, unchanged from that agreed for 2019, is a widely watched industry benchmark.

Codelco, agreed a 2020 physical copper premium to European buyers of $98 a tonne, also the same level as for 2019, copper industry sources said on Friday last week.