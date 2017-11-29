FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's war on smog 'biggest uncertainty' for copper smelters: Jiangxi Copper executive
#Environment
November 29, 2017 / 2:19 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s environmental crackdown is the “biggest uncertainty” facing the nation’s copper smelters, as the government steps up inspections and stiffens emissions control standards, an executive from Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said on Wednesday.

A worker loads copper cathodes into a warehouse near Yangshan Deep Water Port, south of Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“Producers risk being shut down. Supervision teams are everywhere,” Yuneng Wu, vice president of the state-owned company, which is the country’s top integrated copper producer, said at the Asia Copper Conference in Shanghai.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
