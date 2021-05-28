Column: China’s U.S. corn demand yet to disappoint despite lurking doubts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Market participants this week became apprehensive regarding China’s massive corn purchasing program out of the United States as cancellation rumors floated around. So far, no additional cancellations have been officially confirmed and the Asian country apparently continues to buy.

China has been buying unprecedented amounts of U.S. corn for the last year as domestic Chinese prices have risen to record levels amid what are presumed to be dwindling stockpiles. The country has also been rebuilding its hog herd after devastating disease losses that dampened feed demand and slashed pork supplies.

China already has a hefty amount of U.S. corn secured for the 2021-22 cycle that starts later this year, though a media report on Wednesday cast doubt on the country’s intentions, suggesting it might start limiting imports.

The report said fewer than 1 million tonnes of old-crop corn were cancelled, which is small compared with the 23 million tonnes China has purchased for 2020-21. There were ideas that these cancelled cargoes may have been ones already confirmed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly reports, though it is not certain.

Those reports suggest China’s total net cancellations for 2020-21 through May 20 were just under 700,000 tonnes, though the latest week featured net old-crop purchases of 168,000 tonnes.

USDA on Thursday reported Chinese buyers scooped up 5.64 million tonnes of new-crop U.S. corn in the week ended May 20, precisely what had been implied by the daily announcements during that week.

Despite the mid-week demand fears, industry sources suggest Chinese buyers were active in the new-crop U.S. corn market on Wednesday. If true and if the volumes are sufficiently large, they could appear in USDA’s daily announcements either on Friday or early next week. Any new, large cancellations should also appear in these announcements if they have happened.

Earlier this month, USDA projected China would import 26 million tonnes of corn in 2021-22, the same as this year. China’s known U.S. purchases through May 20 cover 41% of next year’s expected needs.

Some market-watchers have noted the timing of the recent purchases ahead of Thursday’s discussion between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, their first virtual call. A Chinese commerce ministry spokesman told the press after the meeting that China and the United States should work together to push for the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal.

That deal, signed in January 2020, suggested China would significantly boost U.S. farm imports. Despite strong purchases, China missed its 2020 target. The 2021 goal is even larger, but the Biden administration has so far been relatively quiet on this topic.

Traders have been waiting for larger U.S. corn volumes to start heading to China in order to ship the entire book by Aug. 31. USDA’s export sales report on Thursday showed shipments to China in the week ended May 20 reached 847,000 tonnes, the second-largest of the year after the prior week’s 1.01 million tonnes.

Exports do not have to be that high to fulfill China’s 9.4 million-tonne outstanding balance by Aug. 31, as the required weekly average from now until then is about 650,000 tonnes.

