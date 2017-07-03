FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China removes deputy head of state asset regulator: anti-graft body
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 2:57 AM / a month ago

China removes deputy head of state asset regulator: anti-graft body

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has removed the deputy head of its state asset regulator over serious disciplinary violations, but stopped short of expelling him from the ruling Communist Party, the government's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.

Zhang Xiwu abused his positions for personal and family gain, and illegally engaged in profiting activities, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.

Although stripped of other ministerial-level roles, Zhang retains a non-leadership position in the government and is still part of the Communist Party, the watchdog said.

He was chairman of China's coal giant Shenhua Group before being appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

President Xi Jinping has cracked down on corruption, calling it a threat to the very survival of the Communist Party. Scores of senior officials in the energy sector have been caught up in the campaign and punished.

Last week the commission said the president of China Coal Energy Co, Gao Jianjun, was being investigated by the party for suspected corruption.

Reporting by Cheng Fang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.