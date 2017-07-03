China removes deputy head of state asset regulator: anti-graft body

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has removed the deputy head of its state asset regulator over serious disciplinary violations, but stopped short of expelling him from the ruling Communist Party, the government's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.

Zhang Xiwu abused his positions for personal and family gain, and illegally engaged in profiting activities, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.

Although stripped of other ministerial-level roles, Zhang retains a non-leadership position in the government and is still part of the Communist Party, the watchdog said.

He was chairman of China's coal giant Shenhua Group before being appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

President Xi Jinping has cracked down on corruption, calling it a threat to the very survival of the Communist Party. Scores of senior officials in the energy sector have been caught up in the campaign and punished.

Last week the commission said the president of China Coal Energy Co, Gao Jianjun, was being investigated by the party for suspected corruption.