One of China's 'most-wanted' fugitives returns after 19 years in U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of China's "most-wanted" overseas fugitives turned herself in on Monday after spending 19 years in the United States, the anti-corruption agency said.

Huang Hong, 50, was a Beijing-based accountant for a state-owned firm from the neighboring province of Hebei accused of misappropriating public funds, who fled to the United States in 1998, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Huang, her family, or a legal representative for comment.

As part of President Xi Jinping's vigorous anti-corruption campaign, China has pursued an overseas search dubbed Operation Fox Hunt for corrupt officials and business executives who have fled abroad with their assets.

In April 2015, Chinese authorities published a list of 100 "most-wanted" suspects it believes to be hiding overseas.

Huang is the 43rd on the list to have returned to China since the operation was launched, the commission said in a statement on its website.

The suspect topping that list, Yang Xiuzhu, confessed to corruption charges in court on Friday, state media have said, having returned to China from the United States after 13 years as a fugitive.