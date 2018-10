BEIJING (Reuters) - China has arrested a former vice finance minister for suspected corruption, its top prosecutor said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhang Shaochun attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Zhang Shaochun has been under investigation for “serious violation of discipline and law”, the graft watchdog said, in a long-running corruption campaign under President Xi Jinping.