BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced Wang Yincheng, the former president of the People’s Insurance Group of China, to 11 years in prison for graft on Thursday, the official People’s Daily said.

FILE PHOTO: Wang Yincheng, president of the People's Insurance Group of China, attends at a panel discussion at the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo