FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 14, 2018 / 9:30 AM / in 17 minutes

Ex-chairman of China's insurance regulator confesses guilt to crimes: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former chairman of China’s insurance regulator Xiang Junbo confessed his guilt to crimes in his trial in court, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Xiang Junbo, chairman of China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in China's parliament, in Beijing, China March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Xiang is the highest-ranking financial regulator being investigated for graft to date.

He was expelled from the Communist Party last year after China’s anti-graft watchdog said he had “committed serious violations of political discipline and rules” in order to serve personal political interests.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.