BEIJING (Reuters) - The former vice chairman of China’s securities regulator, Yao Gang, is being prosecuted for taking bribes and insider trading, the ruling Communist Party’s offical People’s Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Yao Gang, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a forum in Beijing, China November 25, 2013. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Yao was one of the most senior figures arrested in a crackdown on suspected stock manipulation in late 2015.