Senior Chinese politician under investigation for disciplinary violations: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior Chinese politician has been removed from his administrative positions and is under investigation for suspected “serious disciplinary violations”, state media Xinhua said on Saturday.

Yang Jing will be kept under observation for one year, Xinhua said, citing the Communist Party’s graft buster, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

It said the steps had been approved by the Central Committee, the ruling Communist Party’s governing body, and the CCDI.

Yang is secretary of the Central Committee, State Councillor and Secretary General of the State Council.

He allegedly violated party discipline, had “inappropriate” relationships with illegal business owners, used his political influence to conduct illegal activities, and his family members allegedly took bribes, Xinhua reported.