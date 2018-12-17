Big Story 10
December 17, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sinochem Group's former VP under corruption probe: anti-graft watchdog

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A former vice president of China’s state-run oil and chemicals group Sinochem [SASADA.UL] is now under official investigation for suspected “serious disciplinary violations”, according to a statement on Monday posted on the website of the government’s anti-graft watchdog.

Du Keping, a Sinochem vice president until April of 2017 and the former head of the group’s fertilizer business and president of Sinochem Hongkong Holdings Co Ltd, is under investigation, the Central Commision for Discipline Inspection said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

