July 30, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 20 minutes

Helicopter crashes in Chinese capital: China Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed near a bridge in northern Beijing about 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said on its website.

The paper gave no information beyond identifying the site of the incident, near the Jixiangsi bridge. A video clip of what appeared to be a crashed helicopter was circulating on Chinese social media, such as the Twitter-like Weibo.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report or the video clip.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

