FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 12, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nine dead as car plows into square in southern China

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nine people died and 46 were injured after a car plowed into a crowded square in southern China on Wednesday and police have detained the driver, the local government said.

The car drove onto the square in Mishui town, part of Hengyang city in Hunan province, shortly before 8 p.m. (1200GMT), the Hengyang government said in a statement, adding that the driver had a criminal record.

Video images carried on state media showed several bodies on the ground as bystanders tended to some of them.

The government originally said three people died, but raised the death toll to nine in a statement late on Wednesday.

There was no indication in the government statement or state media reports that the incident was terror related.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Gao Liangping; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.