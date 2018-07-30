Pilot 'steered helicopter from crowds' before Beijing crash

BEIJING (Reuters) - A civilian helicopter crashed into a parking lot in the Chinese capital on Monday after the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from crowded areas, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily said.

Rescue workers and investigators work at the site of a helicopter crash in Beijing, China, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

No one on the ground was injured, Beijing police said on Chinese social network Weibo. Four people onboard suffered minor injuries.

Bell Helicopter told Reuters the helicopter was a Bell 429 aircraft owned by Reignwood Star Aviation, adding it was investigating the cause of the crash.

A Reignwood representative told Reuters the Civil Aviation Administration of China was also investigating.