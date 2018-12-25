5 killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province

BEIJING (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 21 others injured after a man carrying a knife hijacked a bus in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province on Tuesday, police said.

Longyan police said in a statement that the bus was hijacked mid-afternoon and hit pedestrians along the way as it careened down the street.

Police have detained the suspect and case is being investigated, the statement said, without giving details.

Pictures on Chinese social media, picked up by some Chinese news outlets, showed a chaotic scene on the street, with crushed motor-bikes and injured people on the ground.

One video showed police apparently wrestling the suspect to the ground.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.