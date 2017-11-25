FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beijing police detains teacher related to alleged abuse at RYB kindergarten
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a few seconds ago

Beijing police detains teacher related to alleged abuse at RYB kindergarten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The police of Beijing’s Chaoyang district have detained a teacher on suspicion of abuse at a RYB kindergarten, the police said in an statement posted on its official Weibo account.

The Chaoyang police have also arrested another person for disrupting social disorder by spreading false information about the alleged kindergarten abuse and causing odious social influence, it said in a separate Weibo posting.

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.