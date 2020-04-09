China ups 2019/20 corn import forecast on U.S. trade deal prospects

FILE PHOTO: Paul Hodgen holds a handful of corn from the crop on his farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday raised estimates for its corn imports in 2019/20, on prospects that shipments of the grain from the United States will increase under the Phase 1 trade deal.

China’s corn imports in 2019/20 were seen at 4 million tonnes, up 1 million from the forecast in the previous month, after Beijing exempted extra tariffs on a list of U.S. products, including corn and sorghum in March, the country’s agriculture ministry said.

The price difference between domestic corn and imports might expand further following the trade move, promoting more U.S. shipments, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report.

Chinese buyers have booked more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. corn in the past month for delivery in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 marketing years, the U.S. Agriculture Department reported.

China also lowered its estimate for industrial consumption of corn in 2019/20 to 82.5 million tonnes, down 2 million tonnes from the previous month, as slumping oil prices and a slowing economy hit demand of the grain from the corn processing sector.

Demand and supply of major agricultural products were also affected by the coronavirus outbreak spreading globally, according to the monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE).

The outbreak has not had major impact on soybean supplies to China, but dented demand for cotton and edible oils, and affected sugar production in 2019/20, the report said.

The ministry revised an estimate for edible oils consumption in 2019/20 down by 960,000 tonnes, at 32.43 million tonnes, as measures taken to contain the outbreak slashed demand from restaurants and group dining.

Forecasts for production, consumption, and imports of soybeans remained the same as last month.