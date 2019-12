BEIJING (Reuters) - China has issued non-state crude oil import quotas totalling 103.83 million tonnes in its first batch of allowance for 2020, state media reported on Thursday.

That is up 8% from the volume issued in the first batch for 2019, according to Shanghai Securities News.

Non-state crude oil import quotas for the whole year of 2020 were set at 202 million tonnes, China’s commerce ministry said in November.