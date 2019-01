FILE PHOTO: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)'s president Yi Huiman poses to photographers as he arrives at a news conference about its annual result announcement at its headquarters in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has appointed Yi Huiman to head the China Securities Regulatory Commission, taking over from Liu Shiyu, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Yi is currently the chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) (1398.HK), the country’s largest commercial lender.

Xinhua said Liu Shiyu had been given another appointment, without elaborating.