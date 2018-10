SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China is preparing for all risks in its currency policy, including a worst-case scenario, governor Yi Gang told Bloomberg in an interview.

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The Chinese central bank governor said the country’s currency was at a “reasonable and equilibrium level,” Bloomberg quoted Yi Gang as saying.