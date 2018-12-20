Australia joins allies in condemning cyber-security theft linked to Chinese government

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australia’s government on Friday joined allies in holding China responsible for a global hacking campaign targeting commercial secrets.

“Today, the Australian government joins other international partners in expressing serious concern about a global campaign of cyber-enabled commercial intellectual property theft by a group known as APT10, acting on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security,” said Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in an emailed statement.

U.S. and British authorities on Thursday had condemned China for violating 2015 agreements to curb cyber espionage for business purposes, slamming Chinese efforts to steal other countries’ trade secrets and technologies and to compromise government computers.