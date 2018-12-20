World News
December 20, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand intelligence agency joins allies in blaming Chinese government for hacking

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s intelligence agency on Friday joined allies in holding China responsible for a global hacking campaign targeting commercial secrets.

“New Zealand is committed to upholding the rules-based international order, and today joins likeminded partners in expressing that such cyber campaigns are unacceptable,” said Andrew Hampton, director general of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) in a statement.

The GCSB’s statement said that alongside national security partners it had “established links” between the Chinese Ministry of State Security and a global campaign of cyber-enabled commercial intellectual property theft, which it become aware of in 2017.

