Super Micro to review chips in light of media report on hacking

(Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc said on Monday it will review its semiconductor chips to find any proof of malicious hardware as alleged by a recent media report.

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

"Despite the lack of any proof that a malicious hardware chip exists, we are undertaking a complicated and time-consuming review to further address the article," it said in a letter to its customers, dated Oct. 18. (bit.ly/2OGke4c)

In early October, Bloomberg cited 17 unidentified sources from intelligence agencies and businesses that claimed Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by about 30 companies and multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.